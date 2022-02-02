Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

The sale of Scotland international David Turnbull to Celtic was the biggest factor in Motherwell's record profit

David Turnbull's move to Celtic has helped Motherwell post a record profit of £3.575m.

The midfielder is Motherwell's biggest-ever sale, having left in August 2020 in a deal that could be worth £3.25m.

The annual figures, for the period ending 31 May last year, include £1.5m of a £2.96m 20-year interest-free loan from the Scottish government.

The club are in a "strong financial position" with over £4m in the bank despite the "challenges" of Covid-19.

Motherwell's profit for the previous 12 months was £435,970.

Chairman Jim McMahon added: "The club's financial position is healthy in the short to medium term. But we are acutely aware of the potential threats we face.

"We hope that this is the final spin of the Covid-19 roulette wheel, but it would be imprudent to plan solely on that basis."