Roy Hodgson left Crystal Palace at the end of last season

The battle to survive in the Premier League this season is a "dogfight", says new Watford manager Roy Hodgson.

Veteran boss Hodgson, 74, was appointed on a deal until the end of the season as successor to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked after just 14 games.

The ex-England manager takes over a side that lie 19th in the Premier League but only two points from safety.

Hodgson said being contacted about the job was a "siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship".

Asked at his first news conference if the club can survive in the top-flight, Hodgson replied: "It's more than possible. I wouldn't have accepted the challenge had I not believed we could help the club stay in the Premier League.

Watford job 'was the siren call from the mermaid' - Hodgson

"The proof of the pudding is in the eating and it's important the players react well and they can produce the level of performances that are going to be necessary.

"This league, in terms of relegation, is a dogfight."

'Players are good enough to keep Watford up'

Watford collected just seven points from 13 games under Ranieri and a 3-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Norwich sent them into the bottom three and ended the Italian's reign.

Hodgson's first Watford game is a huge one, travelling to face bottom side Burnley on Saturday (kick-off 18:00 GMT).

"When I was offered this job it was on a very clear mandate," added Hodgson. "Come in and work until the end of season and do what we think you do well and keep us in the Premier League. It was very easy for me to accept that challenge.

"It's pretty similar to Fulham. It's going to be a real dogfight this year because the teams at the bottom are all a little bit adrift - and with 18 games to go you're very worried that a defeat is going to put you further back.

"We don't underestimate the task, but the club know this is a fight and that the players are good enough to keep them in the league.

"There are good players at the club and I've had six or seven months away from the football pitch and the thought of working every day with players was something I knew I would find hard to resist."

Watford offer came 'out of the blue'

Hodgson became the 11th Watford manager to be appointed by the club in the Premier League after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He has been in football management for the best part of 50 years and Watford become the 17th club he has managed in eight countries, while he has also had spells in charge of the Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland national sides.

He worked for the Pozzo family during a brief spell in charge of Udinese, and led Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010 before taking over as Liverpool boss that summer.

Hodgson has never suffered relegation from the Premier League, but the call to take over at the club came as a surprise.

"It was an exciting offer I received," he said. "A club that decided they need a new coach for the last four months of the season.

"I wasn't expecting any calls from Watford or anyone else for that matter. But when the call arrived, and it was made clear I was the man they wanted to do the job, it was a very exciting job to accept.

"I thought I would find it easier to resist than I have found it. That's why I was never going to it turn down as it was the siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship.

"It was out of the blue, but I'm glad it came because I am ready."