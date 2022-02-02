Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dele Alli scored 67 goals in 269 games for Tottenham

Dele Alli says the opportunity to play under new manager Frank Lampard made joining Everton the "perfect match".

Lampard was appointed Toffees boss on transfer deadline day and made Alli a priority, signing him from Tottenham for a fee that could reach £40m.

Alli, 25, has struggled to find his best form recently and has played only 10 Premier League games this season.

"I'm here and I'm looking to show what I can do and show everyone the best part of Dele," he said.

Alli played an integral role under Mauricio Pochettino as the club achieved top four finishes in four consecutive seasons, but he fell out of favour during the reigns of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

He scored a total of 67 goals in 269 games for the London club, but has also lost his place in the England team, for whom he has 41 caps.

The former MK Dons player was one of two deadline day acquisitions by Lampard, with Netherlands international Donny van de Beek joining on loan from Manchester United.

Alli told Everton TV: "He [Lampard] is an amazing manager and an amazing person as well.

"Speaking to him and admiring him so much as a player, and what he's done so far as a manager - I think it's amazing.

"He knows me very well as a player and I know the tactics he likes and how he likes to play, and how he likes his teams to work. So, I feel like it's a perfect match and I can't wait to get going.

"Being an attacking midfielder and, obviously, he scored a lot of goals as well as a midfielder - I'll speak to him a lot about that and what he did as a player to make the most of his talent."

Everton have won just one of their past 14 Premier League matches and are 16th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Alli could make his debut against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, when Lampard takes charge of the team for the first time since replacing Rafael Benitez, who was sacked last month.