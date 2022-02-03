Steve Bruce: West Brom hold talks with ex-Newcastle boss over managerial role
West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.
The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven league games.
Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.
Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.
Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.
The same handful of actors turning up time and again.
VERY
Pulis - check
Pardew - check
Hodgson - check
Bruce - check
Oooh West Brom only need Warnock to be the first to complete English manager merry-go-round bingo!
On a serious note he'll probably get them promoted so it's a means to an end.
Steve Bruce was a manager who refused to move with 'the times'.
It's over 10 years old: a small snippet.
'Shortly after taking charge at Sunderland Steve Bruce was asked if he had considered experimenting with a Christmas Tree formation. "I'm not really into tactics," he replied.'
Best of luck Baggies, you are going to need it.
Get rid of last two managers because of the playing style not suiting the players or club philosophy then get Bruce in !!!!
It’s a bit of a 50-50 appointment but could be worse
When he was a blues I really liked him even with his tactics all about pulling your socks up and putting in a shift, seems like a likeable bloke