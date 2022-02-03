Steve Bruce: West Brom hold talks with ex-Newcastle boss over managerial role

Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Steve Bruce's final game in charge of Newcastle - a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - was his 1,000th match as a manager

West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.

The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven league games.

Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.

Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by Arthur Three Sheds Jackson, today at 09:44

    Football Management in this country is like watching Australian soaps.
    The same handful of actors turning up time and again.

    • Reply posted by Footballfan, today at 10:00

      Footballfan replied:
      Haha well said!

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 09:44

    How funny would it be if gets WBA promoted and Newcastle are relagated?

    VERY

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 10:10

      shadow warrior replied:
      Yeah

      Comedy gold

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 09:38

    Why the hate on Bruce, when has he actually done a BAD job with the resources at hand? Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 09:42

      oops replied:
      One can hate but one cannot hate on.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 09:38

    Same old sneery comments. Cue the cabbage references. He's a good manager especially at this level. Good luck Brucie. Hope you get them up from a Villan.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 10:33

      Elvis replied:
      "Especially at HIS level". That's a good point

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:07

    Allardyce - check
    Pulis - check
    Pardew - check
    Hodgson - check
    Bruce - check

    Oooh West Brom only need Warnock to be the first to complete English manager merry-go-round bingo!

    • Reply posted by Alan2168, today at 10:12

      Alan2168 replied:
      I'd add Mark Hughes to that list!

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 09:44

    AV fan here. Decent man ,treated badly almost everywhere he's managed. Why ? His style of football is a hard watch. Did he have the players at his disposal to play more attacking football ? Not really.

    • Reply posted by Cardsfan, today at 10:36

      Cardsfan replied:
      It wasn't his football, but the lack of results. He only has a career win rate of just over 37%. He may be a decent man, but he's an awful manager.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 09:38

    Good luck Steve Bruce, great servant to English Football , Criminally ignored for National selection , Brutally treated at Newcastle, Hopefully get West Brom A promotion and enjoy your last years in management

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 09:42

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      If he's that good then why didn't the likes of Everton, Watford etc employ him? Would YOU have him at your club? No? I didn't think so....

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 09:46

    Wouldn't it be justice if he gets West Brom up swapping places with Newcastle! Come on Steve,

  • Comment posted by Get your coat NGog, today at 09:39

    I'm sure all the Baggies fans who were concerned about Ishmael's style of play will be buoyant about seeing Bruce's legendary Chip Shop Tiki Taka.

    On a serious note he'll probably get them promoted so it's a means to an end.

    • Reply posted by Warren1981, today at 10:27

      Warren1981 replied:
      However unwatchable Bruce's style of play turns out to be, it cannot be less enjoyable than Ismael's, which recently was hoofing it to 5ft 8 strikers and not winning second balls either.

  • Comment posted by oops, today at 09:41

    It is nice to see that something from my childhood is still popular in the modern era. Musical chairs is alive and well in football management.

  • Comment posted by The_consultant, today at 09:40

    SB retire, the job will be the death of you. The stress is too much...You dont need the money and have nothing to prove.

  • Comment posted by Luke , today at 09:36

    Is he a glutton for punishment? Put your feet up and enjoy your money!

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 09:59

    So, there's a Guardian Sport article called that is titled

    Steve Bruce was a manager who refused to move with 'the times'.

    It's over 10 years old: a small snippet.

    'Shortly after taking charge at Sunderland Steve Bruce was asked if he had considered experimenting with a Christmas Tree formation. "I'm not really into tactics," he replied.'

    Best of luck Baggies, you are going to need it.

    • Reply posted by Irons, today at 10:17

      Irons replied:
      Utter rubbish

  • Comment posted by Elite, today at 09:56

    Wow, do the owners of football clubs really have that little capacity to pick new managers.

    Get rid of last two managers because of the playing style not suiting the players or club philosophy then get Bruce in !!!!

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 09:41

    Good to see a young, dynamic manager arriving at West Brom. Oh, wait..

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 10:26

    No, No a thousand times no, you deserve better..........from a Villa supporter

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 10:10

    Bruce will bring some balance and stability but maybe not the best football

    It’s a bit of a 50-50 appointment but could be worse

    When he was a blues I really liked him even with his tactics all about pulling your socks up and putting in a shift, seems like a likeable bloke

  • Comment posted by Neville, today at 09:53

    It could be worse, Alan Pardew is looking for a job...

  • Comment posted by Thomma, today at 09:48

    WHY?

  • Comment posted by Red_Machine, today at 09:31

    These old faces just walk into job after job after...

