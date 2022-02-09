Liverpool v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mo Salah's most recent Liverpool appearance came on 2 January, when he scored against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Mohamed Salah could be involved for Liverpool after missing their past six games due to his participation with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane won't feature, while Jordan Henderson is a doubt with a back issue.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty to start for Leicester in Sunday's FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Ricardo Pereira featured for the first time since December during that tie after recovering from a leg injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester were abject against Nottingham Forest, and the last thing they probably need now is a trip to Anfield. It's hard to be positive about them at the moment.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp should have Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah back from African Cup of Nations by Thursday and at least one of them should start this game.

Leicester beat Liverpool after Christmas but they had a fit and firing Jamie Vardy then. Without him, and with the way the Foxes are defending right now, I don't see a repeat of that result.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v v Rolo Tomassi keyboardist James Spence

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City can win three consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since a run of four from 1957 to 1963.

No team has done the Premier League double versus Liverpool since West Ham and Manchester United achieved the feat in 2015-16.

Leicester are winless in their 10 most recent league visits to Anfield (D2, L8). Their most recent victory there was by 2-0 in May 2000.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games, winning each of the last five.

The Reds have only won three of their 10 league matches this season against other teams who began this round of fixtures in the top half of the table.

Mohamed Salah has only managed one goal and no assists in his four Premier League appearances versus Brendan Rodgers' Leicester.

Diogo Jota can go five successive Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time as a Liverpool player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold can become the third youngest player to make 150 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, aged 23 years and 126 days. Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler were both 22.

Leicester City

The Foxes have gone seven away matches without a win in all competitions, conceding 21 goals (D3, L4).

The 37 Premier League goals they have conceded this season is their worst record after 20 games of a season in the division.

Leicester can lose three consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since a run of four from April to August 2018 under Claude Puel.

This is their first Premier League away match since a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Patson Daka can become the first Leicester player other than Jamie Vardy to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool manager from 2012 to 2015.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leicester City XI Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team