Thomas Frank must return two negative Covid-19 tests if he is to take charge at Everton on Saturday

Brentford manager Thomas Frank may not take charge of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Everton on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Frank, 48, tested positive for the virus in late January during the Premier League's winter break.

He has not yet been able to return to take training and will not take charge of the Bees at Everton unless he returns two negative tests beforehand.

The club said Frank's assistant Brian Riemer will take charge if he cannot.

"Training this week has been taken by other members of the first team staff with many players also involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa on Tuesday," the club said.

Frank will carry out pre-match media duties from home, they added.

On Tuesday, Premier League data showed the number of positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff had fallen for a fifth consecutive week.

However, the number of tests conducted had also fallen - from 6,221 to 1,947 - because of players being away during the winter break.