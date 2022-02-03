Last updated on .From the section Everton

Lampard takes over with Everton 16th in the Premier League

Frank Lampard says he will win over those doubting his appointment as Everton manager with his "work ethic" and believes he can unite the club, its players and supporters.

The 43-year-old was named manager on Monday and has inherited a fanbase that was frustrated with the appointment of the club's former boss Rafael Benitez.

His own appointment has prompted some questions over his level of experience.

"People will see I have a work ethic," Lampard said.

"Fans will see how I embrace this job with everything I do in the workplace. If they see that and they see the reaction on the pitch, I hope that support will continue."

Lampard named his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ashley Cole among his backroom staff on Thursday.

At his first news conference since being appointed, he said he had become aware he needed to instil "confidence" and an "element of calm" in his new team, who are 16th in the Premier League.

A run of one win in 13 league games saw fans stage protests against the club's board before Benitez was sacked.

Lampard said he was more than prepared to fight near the bottom of the table.

"I can assure fans I will give it absolutely everything," Lampard said.

"At Chelsea I had some difficult times. I played at West Ham. I managed at Derby County - the Championship is a marathon. So I don't concern myself over the position in the table. I just look at what is in front of me.

"We will be defined in the next 18 games by the work and focus we put in on the training ground and by how we can be united as players, club and fans. I will try and bring all that together. That's all I have to think about now."

