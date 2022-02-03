Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Roy Keane's last coaching role was as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019

Roy Keane is under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sunderland.

Keane, 50, had a successful spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2008, when he took Sunderland into the Premier League.

However, his only roles since leaving Ipswich in 2011 have been as an assistant and a television pundit.

In his recent interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the Irishman questioned why he did not get linked with jobs.

Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, even though they are third in League One.

It is understood Keane is not the only candidate for the job.