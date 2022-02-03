Roy Keane: Sunderland consider former boss for vacant manager's role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments77

Roy Keane
Roy Keane's last coaching role was as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019

Roy Keane is under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sunderland.

Keane, 50, had a successful spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2008, when he took Sunderland into the Premier League.

However, his only roles since leaving Ipswich in 2011 have been as an assistant and a television pundit.

In his recent interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the Irishman questioned why he did not get linked with jobs.

Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, even though they are third in League One.

It is understood Keane is not the only candidate for the job.

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by morbhoy, today at 11:47

    Sunderland need to get promotion and Keane is a better choice than the other names mentioned, Warnock, Woodgate or McCann.
    He’s matured since his last spell at Sunderland and I think he’ll do well.

  • Comment posted by callmeAl, today at 11:46

    ... and they were doing so well

  • Comment posted by callmeAl, today at 11:44

    That’ll go well

  • Comment posted by War Baby, today at 11:43

    How ironic that the person who penned this article is called Stone.

    Keane's man-management style comes from the Stone Age ;-)

  • Comment posted by Roselandjack, today at 11:43

    Are we that short of young talent in this country!

  • Comment posted by Trinucleus, today at 11:43

    Could they arrange an exchange scheme with Watford?

  • Comment posted by Ralphy B, today at 11:43

    Geordie in peace. Keane would be a decent shout for me. Would certainly bring motivation to the table as well as a pull for hiring if still in League 1. Knows the club and gets the fans. Hope we meet again soon, Championship or Prem! NE a poorer place without the derby, its been far too long.

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 11:48

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      'Geordie in peace'
      Love it !

  • Comment posted by A Snake Called Boris, today at 11:40

    I think Roy would need a number 2 who could offset his confrontational and contentious nature, I'm thinking along the lines of Lorraine Kelly or Carol Smillie.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:39

    Exactly what football needs; a proper hard man who will ruffle some feathers and instill a dose of reality among today's pampered egos.

    Once he cuts his teeth as Sunderland Ann U should get him.

    • Reply posted by Botman, today at 11:41

      Botman replied:
      Again, in English ?

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 11:39

    The players should be reminded never to forget their wallet. If they have a stinker at an away game, they'll need the taxi fare, coz they won't be allowed on the coach home.

  • Comment posted by Roselandjack, today at 11:39

    He may have been successful as a player, but his track record as a manager is very poor. Bad choice. I bet even the players are hoping this isn’t going to happen!

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 11:37

    He’s a motivator and no doubt, but he’s never a manager.

    A tractor.

  • Comment posted by wackyraces44, today at 11:37

    I cant see him giving up all that television money to come to Sunderland

  • Comment posted by Dirty Harry, today at 11:36

    Failed in management everywhere he has been... time to move on

  • Comment posted by Joe the first, today at 11:36

    It just gets better? First someone signs Bruce?? Now talk of Keane taking the Sunderland job?? Lmao! Football has gone mad

  • Comment posted by Sutchy, today at 11:34

    I remember Roy getting booed and chants of Keane out when Bolton beat us 4-1. What’s changed?

  • Comment posted by Holmes, today at 11:34

    Talks a good game...............inept at implementing it !!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 11:33

    Will Neville & Co have the bottle to give him stick when its guaranteed to go pear shaped.
    He doesn't criticism well but he dishes it out by the lorry load.

  • Comment posted by SandyFeet12, today at 11:32

    Why would you sack a manager when you're third in the league?

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 11:36

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      One too many heavy defeats is the general consensus but I guess we'll never really know

  • Comment posted by Holmes, today at 11:32

    Don't do it Sunderland!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC