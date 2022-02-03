Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton Albion have been fined £4,500 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in their draw with Wimbledon.

The charge relates to an incident in the third minute of the game, which took place on Saturday, 22 January.

Burton admitted a non-standard charge from the Football Association and the fine was imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side are 10th in League One.