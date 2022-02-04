Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The margins at the top and bottom of the Scottish Premiership come into sharp focus again at the weekend.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your club's preferred XI for Saturday and Sunday's matches.

Dundee v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for County's visit, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not.

Centre-half Lee Ashcroft is back running but likely to miss out again, while Dundee have been awaiting a decision from Fifa over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night's transfer deadline.

County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin dropped out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen, while another defender, Kayne Ramsay, went off at half-time through illness.

Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

Dundee winger Niall McGinn: "For me personally, it's definitely a game we are needing to win. We are five points behind Ross County, so if we win that game, we are two points behind them and it gives you a bit of momentum and makes teams closer to the bottom of the table look over their shoulder.

"We want to create a bit of momentum. I want to come here and use my experience. I have been at a club where most weeks you are winning games and I want to bring that sort of winning mentality."

Ross County left-back Jake Vokins: "The boys are really together. We understand each other and know what each character has in the team.

"I think that shows on the pitch in the more recent games where we have gelled together. We are looking forward to the second half of the season."

Did you know? County have won both of this season's league meetings with Dundee, scoring eight goals in the process.

Hibernian v St Mirren

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey hopes to have recovered from a dead leg for the visit of St Mirren with debutant Kevin Dabrowski having impressed in his absence against Hearts.

Midfielder Joe Newell and full-backs Josh Doig and Paul McGinn are all slight doubts, while centre-half Paul Hanlon is likely to remain sidelined along with long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis.

Young attackers Elias Melkersen and Jasper Sylvester are both in contention to make their debuts following their recent arrivals.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy drops out with the ankle injury he sustained against Motherwell in midweek, while on-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic is ineligible against his parent club.

Striker Curtis Main and defenders Conor McCarthy and Scott Tanser are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "When a player has a standout performance like Kevin had, it has to give you a decision.

"It's a good problem to have. In any position, when somebody has that good a performance, it can only be a positive thing. Kevin can be very proud of his performance. I'll always name the team on the day of the game though."

St Mirren defender Richard Tait: "Three wins and a draw - it's a good start to the year.

"We go into the weekend full of confidence and we're hoping to add to our tally. Easter Road is always a good place to go, so we're looking forward to it."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in 11 Premiership meetings with St Mirren but are yet to win a league match in 2022.

Livingston v Aberdeen

Left-back Jackson Longridge is back in Livingston's squad to face Aberdeen after a cut eyebrow.

But striker Joel Nouble is suspended following his midweek red card, the game might come too soon for Craig Sibbald despite the midfielder being back in training, while Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is due to arrive at the club next week.

Midfielder Connor Barron remains out for Aberdeen through illness, while forward Marley Watkins is seeing a specialist about a foot injury next week and is still some way away from a comeback.

Midfielder Dean Campbell has joined Kilmarnock on loan and defenders Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin remain sidelined.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Bearing Covid in mind, we are carrying a heavy squad. We are probably sitting at 23-24 players. With everybody fit, there's always going to be three or four players left out of the squad each week.

"We spoke about that collectively, about staying positive. You might be out of the squad, but it won't be through form or talent. We are all in this together and we can only strip 20 players."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "There is nothing that can't be put right that is happening. Earlier on in the season, we were giving away goals pretty cheaply - we have managed to stop that I feel.

"There are times we have got a lot of possession that we should be doing better with. That is our biggest focus. There are times when we have been a bit easy to play against and that needs fixing as well."

Did you know? Livingston have only won one of their past 17 league meetings with Aberdeen - and that was almost exactly a year ago.

St Johnstone v Dundee United

St Johnstone will be without striker Chris Kane against Dundee United and "for the foreseeable future" through injury, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson is back in the Saints squad after Covid issues, but Canada forward Theo Bair is still awaiting paperwork before making his debut.

The game comes too soon for forwards Nadir Ciftci and Michael O'Halloran as they recover from injury, while wing-back Shaun Rooney and midfielder Craig Bryson are both sidelined along with season-long absentee David Wotherspoon.

United will be without Kieran Freeman after the full-back went off against Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday.

But former Scotland centre-half Charlie Mulgrew could return following a muscle injury and on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut.

St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg: "It is maybe just confidence lacking after a few losses. I know it is a good team so we just need to get the confidence back up and keep getting the points.

"It was important to come here and help the team straight away and obviously we got a win on Tuesday, so hopefully we can keep going like that and I will try to help the team as much as I can with my qualities."

Dundee United quote head coach Tam Courts: "The boys look fit, they look like they are in a good place mentally. It was really just the performance that was missing on Wednesday night, but it's another huge match at the weekend.

"It's starting to become that point of the season where the three points become quite defining in terms of what our targets are."

Did you know? Both of this season's previous league meetings have been won 1-0 by the away side.

Motherwell v Celtic (Sun, 13:30)

Barry Maguire is pushing to be involved for Motherwell after missing the midweek trip to Paisley with a knee injury, while manager Graham Alexander expects other players to brush off knocks.

But, although fellow midfielder Liam Shaw is fit after a migraine affected his vision against St Mirren, he drops out of the squad to face parent club Celtic under loan rules.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara and centre-half Ricki Lamie have both been on the sidelines in 2022.

Celtic have Tom Rogic available again after the midfielder returned from international duty with Australia, while versatile Nir Bitton is back from suspension.

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock, while striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti and midfielder David Turnbull are all missing with hamstring injuries.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Celtic's performance on Wednesday in the Old Firm game wasn't a surprise as they have been performing like that for a good few months, with their intensity and their passing.

"Every team around the world can be beaten - there is no such thing as an unbeatable team. We understand their quality, but we also understand that out qualities are good, that we have won a lot of good games and have, by in large, apart from one game this season, always pushed the big two in every game over the last 12 months."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "There is nothing to suggest that mindsets have changed. The boost that we got from Wednesday's win over Rangers was that we got three points and played well.

"Sunday will be a tough game. We all know that, away from home, Motherwell are a good side and they have ambitions to stay in the top half of the table, so I'm sure they're going to test us out."

Did you know? Motherwell have won just one of their past 28 league meetings with Celtic.

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian (16:00)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his Rangers debut against Hearts on Sunday following his deadline-day loan move from Juventus.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is also available after returning from international duty with Colombia, but centre-half Filip Helander and midfielders Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still sidelined.

Hearts' John Souttar, who recently made a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers this summer, could face his future employers if he shakes off the ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday's draw with Hibernian.

Fellow centre-back Craig Halkett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while right-back Michael Smith is likely to miss out again after being troubled by back spasms.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I want to see a different mentality and intensity,

"Last season is gone and this is the season we want to be champions. We had a debrief and we were honest. It's from these moments you learn the most and it has to give us energy going into the next game."

Hearts of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "Ibrox is a difficult venue to go to. Rangers are coming off the back of an Old Firm defeat, so it could go both ways.

"We need to believe we can go there and get a result, which I think we do. We got a draw there the last time and in periods of the game we played well. Don't get me wrong, Rangers are a very good team so you have to try to contain them."

Did you know? Rangers have dropped points in their past two games, but Hearts have beaten the Ibrox side only once in 14 top-flight games.

