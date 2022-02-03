Cardiff and Barnsley's players and coaches clashed in the tunnel after Wednesday's game

Steve Morison has defended his Cardiff City players and criticised Barnsley's behaviour after the teams' off-field bust-up at Oakwell on Wednesday.

Players and coaches from both sides clashed in the tunnel after the final whistle following Cardiff's 1-0 win.

When Barnsley assistant boss Joseph Laumann confronted Morison, Cardiff's players leapt to his defence.

"I didn't see any of their players running down the tunnel to protect their staff," said Morison.

"It didn't need to happen. I was just celebrating with our fans like I do with every away game we win.

"I didn't know the guy [Laumann] was running down the touchline to greet me as I went down the tunnel.

"It was fantastic to see the reaction of our players. It shows how tight a group we are. It always looks worse than it is."

Tensions had been simmering throughout a Championship encounter low on quality but full of full-blooded physical challenges.

After an hour, Barnsley captain Mads Andersen was booked for a cynical sliding tackle on Alfie Doughty, his studs catching the Cardiff wing-back above his ankle and forcing him off injured.

"Alfie was having a scan at one [on Thursday] but looking at the picture of it, it's not pretty," said Morrison.

"Touch wood we get lucky but I'm not holding out any hope.

"That just raised the tempers. There was lots that went on. They were endangering their own ball boys and kids around the pitch by making them hide towels and things like that.

"The towels are there for everyone to use - you shouldn't go round asking kids under the age of 18 to hide them from grown men. It's something they need to look at as a football club.

"The bigger disappointment is that we could have possibly lost Sean [Morrison, who went off injured in the first half] and Alfie for a sustained period.

"That will be tough for us to take because Sean's is unavoidable, but the Alfie one is, well, if it happens on Sunday [at Anfield when Cardiff face Liverpool in the FA Cup], he's sent off.

"It's a disgrace of a tackle. It is what it is, but it could affect us long-term."

Several members of Cardiff's first-team squad are out of contract at the end of the season, with long-serving midfielder Joe Ralls and captain Morrison among the most prominent.

"There's been a couple of small conversations but it's difficult because I haven't got a contract either," said Morison, who is in charge for the rest of the season.

"So for me to make a decision is tough. I could make a decision then I leave, and someone comes in and says 'By the way, I would have kept him'.

"So it's tough but they've all totally understood that no-one can really be sitting there, knocking on the door asking for a contract when we're three points off the bottom three, because no-one's covered themselves in glory.

"Obviously Joe Ralls has been arguably the standout. For me, he's top five in the Champ, and he's top five when it comes to stats.

"He's a fantastic player and one that I'm sure the football club will try and keep if it's possible.

"Once you go into this situation it's difficult because his destiny's in his own hands really.

"If he turns round and says he doesn't want to go anywhere it makes it easier, but if I'm saying he's top five then others will be looking at him as well, I'm sure."