Ryan Hedges scored five goals in 22 appearances for Aberdeen this season.

Blackburn Rovers winger Ryan Hedges hopes his January transfer window move to the Championship side will help his chances of receiving a Wales call up.

The 26-year-old joined Rovers from Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hedges won the last of his three caps for Wales in March 2019.

"That was probably the only downside to my time in Scotland," Hedges said. "I think I got one call up and no caps in my two and a half years there."

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Scotland," Hedges said. "I've got to thank both managers I played under while I was at Aberdeen. I went up there to play games and that's exactly what I did."

The former Barnsley winger was last called up to a Wales squad in September 2019 shortly after moving to Aberdeen from Barnsley and was not involved during Euro 2020 last summer.

"The manager picked his team and I was there supporting the boys," Hedges added.

"I obviously know and played with most of them and was really encouraged to see them get through the group stage.

"I'm still pretty young so I'm sure there'll be plenty of other competitions I can break my way into."

Hedges will be part of the Blackburn squad to face his former club Swansea on Saturday, 5 February.

"I had a really good upbringing there. I signed for Swansea when I was 18 and I spent two and a half years there and really enjoyed my time there.

"It will be good to go back and see a few familiar faces. But I'll be looking to go there and get three points, that's the main thing."