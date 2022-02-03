Portsmouth do not yet know whether Shaun Williams will be able to play again this season

Portsmouth midfielder Shaun Williams is set for further scans after fracturing his lower back in a collision with team-mate Clark Robertson.

Williams, 35, was admitted to hospital following the injury in the first half against Charlton on Monday.

"The fracture looks pretty stable but due to the swelling, there isn't the clearest picture yet," Pompey boss Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Solent.

"We'll know more once he's had a CT scan to follow it up."

Williams had to leave Fratton Park in a wheelchair after the 2-1 defeat by Charlton and was discharged from hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, with a further scan to come on Friday.

"He was in a pretty bad way after the match having taken some pain relief, and with a lot of adrenaline pumping around the body still," Cowley said.

"I think he's still feeling the effects and not getting much sleep and we obviously send him our best wishes and hope he recovers soon."

Portsmouth travel to in-form Oxford United on Saturday without a win in five League One games and, despite Williams' injury, Cowley will not be looking to the free agent market to bolster his squad.

"I think we'll have one of the smallest squads in the division with 19 players," he said. "We might not have the quantity, but we certainly believe in the quality of the group."