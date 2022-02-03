Hope Powell managed England between 1998 and 2013

Former England manager Hope Powell said she "categorically does not agree with" player-coach relationships in the women's game as there is "a big chance it can be an abuse of power".

BBC Sport has been told that personal relationships between coaches and players still exist in the top two tiers of English football.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner said those relationships "blur lines".

"I don't agree with abuse of power absolutely not," Powell told BBC Sport.

"Historically this has gone on for years - I'm not saying it's right. It could potentially be seen as an abuse of power and some situations have been just that.

"I also know a player and a coach that ended up getting married. Was that an abuse of power? I don't know. Do I think it's right? For me personally, no.

"Somebody is in charge and somebody is a decision-maker. They can determine the player's career. From where I'm sitting there's a big chance it can be an abuse of power so I categorically do not agree with it."

Brighton manager Powell admitted it was a "difficult" discussion as she knows a player and a coach who are "happily married" but she believes it is important for players to have a "safe space" to report abuse of power.

"It's when it's inappropriate and the manner in which it's done," she added.

"It's important that players who feel they are being abused - an abuse of power - call it out. It's important there is a safe space to do that and I think they should be heard, absolutely, to ensure that it doesn't happen to the next player and coaches are aware that players will not tolerate it, and rightly so."

The Football Association told BBC Sport player-coach relationships are "not advised" while sources said it has caused concern in the game.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said it was "probably a lot more common in the women's game" due to the number of same-sex relationships that exist.

"It's hard. It's no different to a working environment, like an office for example. But I also know there are underlying leadership roles," she added.

"It depends how everything is managed and whether that causes a problem within the game or your set-up. It's how you keep things professional. Can you keep things professional?

"Probably from the outside looking in it doesn't look professional. It's probably a lot more common in the women's game because of different relationships. It's probably more of a hurdle than it is in the men's game."

Chambers said she "knows where the line is" in terms of professional boundaries as a coach but would welcome education if it was needed elsewhere.

"I'd like to think coaches know their boundaries and if they don't, then yes, maybe there needs to be education around that," she added.

"I suppose everybody is an individual and they would have their own perceptions on what is professional and what isn't. I know there are boundaries and the players know that. It's a grey subject.

"I would assume every single relationship would be very different. But education around everything is what we need. Anything that aids the game and improves the game is welcome."