Leicester City and Everton are in action on Sunday, while Manchester United face Arsenal on Saturday

The Women's Super League title race and relegation battle could be heavily impacted this weekend with some huge games at both ends of the table.

Can the Manchester clubs close the gap on the league's top two? And who will finish the weekend in bottom spot as relegation rivals Birmingham and Leicester go head-to-head?

BBC Sport takes a look at five talking points this weekend.

A 'crunch' game down at the bottom

Leicester beat Birmingham 2-0 in the last league encounter between the sides

The bottom two sides go head-to-head on Sunday as Birmingham City host Leicester City hoping to get a victory after losing 2-0 to their relegation rivals at the King Power stadium before Christmas.

"It's plain and simple to see that we're both in a vicarious situation and we need points," said Birmingham manager Darren Carter, whose side are two points behind Leicester.

"Yes, there are games after this and plenty of points to pick up, but this one will definitely factor into that. We're at a stage of the season now where points are at a premium."

Leicester manager Lydia Bedford said there was an "air of confidence" in her side following recent victories over Brighton and Tottenham in the WSL and FA Cup respectively.

"The group are ready. Obviously it's a big game, but it won't define our season. Of course being five points clear would give us a good buffer but we saw in early January that may not last long if people take their eye off the ball," she added.

A defining fortnight in the title race?

Chelsea: Pernille Harder says Blues' confidence 'has come back'

Chelsea host old rivals Manchester City this weekend hoping to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who are four points clear.

The Gunners travel to Chelsea the following week in what could prove to be a crucial fortnight in the WSL title race.

Sunday's opponents Manchester City are also only five points behind Chelsea - who have a game in hand - despite a poor start to the season.

And Blues boss Emma Hayes said City are "absolutely" still in with a chance of winning the title.

"The pendulums can swing really quickly. This is considered a six-point game. If they [City] win, it swings in another direction.

"I think next weekend will have a lot more impact on the clarity of positions in the table. I have rarely seen this much excitement about our whole game. The competition in the top half and the bottom half... this is what we want."

City boss Gareth Taylor said his side have "never stopped" chasing the title and will continue fighting until the end.

"It's such an unpredictable title race this season," he added.

New role but familiar faces at Everton

Chris Roberts worked with former boss Willie Kirk at Hibernian before following him to Everton as assistant manager

It's been a "whirlwind" week for Everton's staff and players following the departure of manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the club.

Everton have been in disappointing form this season - they sit 10th in the table - and Vasseur was unable to have an impact after taking over from Willie Kirk in October.

Assistants Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn - who worked closely with former boss Kirk - have been placed in temporary charge and will lead the team out for the first time against Reading on Sunday.

Roberts, who got the call late on Tuesday night and led training the following morning, said winning games was "the most important thing".

"If that means our style changes each week to win, that's fine," said Roberts.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said a change in management made it difficult to prepare for the game, adding: "I think we'll see a different Everton to the one we've seen in the last few weeks."

Can Man Utd repeat cup success?

Manchester United are third in the WSL table

Manchester United are hoping for a repeat of the performance which earned them a narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the League Cup when the sides meet again on Saturday in the WSL.

Marc Skinner's side have been in good form and are just five points off Arsenal in third place.

"Are we in and around the title race? What's clear is that we can't predict how this game will go," he said. "We will give everything. If that's enough, brilliant. If not, we'll learn and we'll grow."

Can Spurs bounce back?

Injury-hit Tottenham, who are also without Cho So-hyun and Tang Jiali due to their involvement in the Asian Cup final, welcome Brighton on Sunday.

Spurs have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and face a Brighton side who have some belief back, according to manager Hope Powell, after an impressive draw with Chelsea and close encounters with Arsenal and Reading.