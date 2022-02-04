Signing an 18-month deal, West Bromwich Albion are Steve Bruce's 11th club in management

New West Brom boss Steve Bruce could have been heading to the Caribbean next month to watch England play cricket.

Instead, such is still his passion for football, he has opted to stay in England and move back to the Midlands to try to get the Baggies promoted.

"I was going to the Caribbean to see the Test series in March," said Bruce.

"But it didn't enter my head when this offer came up. My focus is on getting West Bromwich Albion back in the big league," he told BBC Radio WM.

"And if I didn't think I could do that, I wouldn't be here. It's as simple as that. I would have declined the opportunity."

It is just over 100 days since Bruce's drawn-out departure from Newcastle United finally became reality - and left him wondering after exactly 1,000 games as a manager whether he still had the stomach for it.

"This will probably be me done as a manager," Bruce said at the time. "I think this might be my last job. It's not just about me. It's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that.

"They have been worried about me, especially my wife Jan. I'm 60 years old and I don't know if I want to put her through it again."

But he did also admit at the time "never say never", and that he might have to reconsider if he got "a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand".

Steve Bruce utilised his time off by watching England at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi

In the three and a bit months he has been out of football, relaxing, holidaying, becoming a grandparent again and watching England's cricketers in Abu Dhabi, he has already declined three offers to return.

But, with his past Midlands connections as Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss - and very nearly Wolves too, but for a last-minute U-turn at Molineux - this is one offer he admits he just could not turn down. Especially with his masterly track record at second-tier level.

Four promotions, two with Blues, two with Hull City.

He also took Huddersfield Town to the top of the league and had key early managerial experience at Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic, even if it did not work out for him at Sunderland, Crystal Palace or Sheffield Wednesday - all part of a job that, even at 61, he admits he is still learning.

After all, he is sill 10 years younger than Neil Warnock - and 11 younger than when his old mentor Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

"I could easily have sat and watched the cricket," Bruce said. "But I've recharged my batteries. What happened at Newcastle is history now.

"I asked myself 'Do I still want to do it? Do I still have the same enthusiasm? Do I want a fifth promotion?' And the answer had to be yes.

"There's a disgruntlement among the fanbase, and we need to mend that. But I lived down here in the Midlands for the best part of 20 years, I know Albion. I've seen what this ground is like when they're doing well - the place is bouncing.

"I want to produce a team the fans can enjoy watching, and if they can enjoy the results that will help."

Bruce admits he has been out of the loop - and has had to catch up on their recent games on video - but he knows what he has to play with from the squad of players that has so misfired under predecessor Valerien Ismael.

"I feel for Val Ismael," he said. "I was in the same position four months ago. But I won't be making big changes.

BBC Radio WM's Rob Gurney shared his first interview with a jovial Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns

"I don't think I've been in a position like this before when a team is sixth in the league. Usually I've been more of a firefighter, taking over clubs in crisis, having a bit of a struggle.

"But there's some good players here. I saw them first game of the season at Bournemouth and they looked a stick-on for promotion.

"And I've worked with a few of them before - Sam Johnstone, Jake Livermore, Conor Townsend, Andy Carroll.

"We should be making a fist of it. I know what I've got and I hope I can make a bit of an impact. I want to take this club back where it wants to be."