Chelsea beat Arsenal in December's FA Cup final at Wembley

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Friday's game against Women's Super League leaders Arsenal is "not necessarily defining" for the title.

The Blues are two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Chelsea have 10 games left to play this season, including Friday's showdown, while Arsenal have nine.

"There's still a way to go to determine the order of the league," said Hayes, who led Chelsea to back-to-back WSL titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"When you're able to gain points like we were last weekend when [Arsenal] dropped points that's always good, but those twists and turns will go the whole way," she added.

"Regardless of the outcome, it's a game Arsenal don't need to win. I don't think a draw or even a loss in either direction is necessarily defining.

"The reality is both sides know it's a derby game, but it's still too early to call which way the title will go."

Arsenal won 3-2 on the opening day of the season in their last WSL meeting but Chelsea beat them in the delayed FA Cup final in December.

Chelsea have been in good form having not lost a game in all competitions since 16 December, while Arsenal have won just one of their past four WSL games - suffering a shock 2-0 defeat by bottom side Birmingham City last month.

But Hayes believes the title race will go down "to the last game of the season" and insists there is no pressure going into the game at Kingsmeadow on Friday.

"Pressure is people finding the rising costs of the energy prices, people finding money in times when it's tight. This is not pressure, this is great fun," she added.

"This is entertainment. Yes, it's competitive, but trust me it's not pressure."

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said it was "the most important game" but only because it came next in the schedule.

"This is about getting out there with that attitude to try to win the game and not be afraid of losing," he said.

"I think we can have the belief knowing that we can get a result against them. We are all confident about that. We know it will be difficult and it requires a very good day at the office for us. But we are committed to try to make it tough.

"I felt after the FA Cup final we put too much focus on Chelsea and too little focus on the way we played, so I hope we can not do that same mistake twice. We will try something different."

Chelsea are boosted by the return of midfielder Ji So-yun, while Eidevall hopes to have Leah Williamson and Tobin Heath available on Friday.

However, Arsenal will be without centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy because of injury.