Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liel Abada is reportedly being watched by Crystal Palace after the Celtic winger scored his 13th goal of the season against Rangers on Wednesday. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he is interested in ex Dundee forward Leigh Griffiths. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to open up contract talks with winger Jonny Hayes, whose contract expires in summer. (Press and Journal) external-link

Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark believes 'a number' of the club's hierarchy should resign in the aftermath of signing David Goodwillie and the subsequent fallout. (Courier) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has praised Raith Rovers for listening to their supporters and the force of public opinion after admitting they made a 'mistake' on the controversial capture of David Goodwillie. (National) external-link

Dumbarton midfielder Paul Paton has called Raith Rovers a 'honking club' following the Kirkcaldy side's decision to refuse to play David Goodwillie. (National) external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander has been dropped from the Glasgow club's European squad ahead of the Premiership champions' Europa League knockout clash with Borussia Dortmund later this month. (National) external-link