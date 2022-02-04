Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The Rangers squad is still "together" in the wake of Wednesday 3-0 humbling by Celtic, insists manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but he concedes "the challenge is on" for his side.

The champions looked shellshocked as Celtic's relentless first-half display led to them losing the second Scottish Premiership derby of the season.

With it, Rangers were usurped from the top of the table and trail by a point.

"I want to see a different mentality and intensity," said Van Bronckhorst.

After a 13-game unbeaten start, the defeat was the Dutchman's first as Rangers manager, and also the club's first Old Firm loss in eight.

Van Bronckhorst succeeded Steven Gerrard in late November, but after a promising start his side have dropped points at Ross County and Aberdeen in recent weeks and won just one of four league games since the winter break.

A six-point lead has swung to a single-point deficit and they could be four adrift by the time they host Hearts on Sunday.

"Last season is gone and this is the season we want to be champions, the challenge is there for us to now to achieve," said the Rangers manager.

"We had a debrief and we were honest. It's from these moments you learn the most and it has to give us energy going into the next game.

"This is still a group who are together, they have proven before they bounce back from disappointment and I am confident they will do it again on Sunday."

Rangers will have Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos available again following international duty, and will also assess deadline-day signing Aaron Ramsey with a view to him making his debut after signing on loan from Juventus.