Last updated on .From the section Football

Ollie Tomlinson started for Plymouth against Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy in November

Plymouth Argyle defender Ollie Tomlinson's loan at Truro City has been extended until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-back agreed an initial three-month spell at the Southern League Premier Division South club in November.

Tomlinson played twice in League One last May and has made five appearances in the Papa John's Trophy for Plymouth.

Truro have won seven and lost just two of their league games since Tomlinson joined.

His extension comes in the same week that former Truro player Alex Battle rejoined the club on loan from League Two side Crawley Town.

He has been at Argyle since he was 13 and agreed a first professional deal in 2020 before a new contract this year.