Dom Telford is the first Newport County player to score 20 league goals in a season since John Aldridge in 1983-84

Newport County manager James Rowberry says he was surprised there were no bids for League Two's top scorer Dom Telford in the January transfer window.

Rowberry has vowed he will do all he can to keep the 25-year-old when his contract expires this summer.

Telford's two goals against Barrow made him the first Newport player to reach the 20 League goals in 38 years.

"I was a little bit surprised but nothing should ever surprise you in football," said Rowberry.

"He is the top scorer in League Two, he has been doing terrifically, but I think the team has been doing terrifically as well.

"Dom has benefitted from the help of others.

"I look at Courtney Baker-Richardson's contribution to help Dom and the whole team's contribution to help him get goals and how we work, Dom will be the first to say that as well."

Rowberry said the club were in ongoing talks with Telford's representatives to keep the player who joined from Plymouth in last January.

"We have to try and keep our best players where possible," Rowberry said.

"We have to try to do that and we will do what we can within our parameters to allow us to do that.

"What is important for myself and for Dom is, we focus on the here and now. That is why Dom is doing what he is doing and what the team are doing."

On Saturday third-placed Newport travel to play League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Telford and eight-goal partner Baker Richardson will be pitted against the highest goal scoring duo in League Two - leaders' Forest Green Rovers strike force of former Newport player Jamille Matt and partner Matt Stevens, who each have 17 League goals.

Rowberry said: "I think we have the highest expected goals in the league and they have the second highest expected goals.

"It looks on paper as if it will be a high scoring game, I don't particularly want a high scoring game if I am being honest now, as I am learning as a football manager."