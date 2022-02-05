Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons has won three Sportscene Predictions on the bounce but an elite competitor has stepped up to try and halt that run.
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will go up against BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
A correct scoreline gets you 40 points and the right outcome 10.
|Amy
|Rachel
|Dundee v Ross County
|1-1
|0-1
|Hibernian v St Mirren
|1-0
|2-0
|Livingston v Aberdeen
|2-1
|1-2
|St Johnstone v Dundee United
|2-1
|1-1
|Motherwell v Celtic (Sun)
|0-2
|1-1
|Rangers v Hearts (Sun)
|2-2
|2-0
Games are Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated
Dundee v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Rachel's prediction: 0-1
Hibernian v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Rachel's prediction: 2-0
Livingston v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Rachel's prediction: 1-2
St Johnstone v Dundee United
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Rachel's prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 13:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Rachel's prediction: 1-1
Rangers v Hearts (Sun 16:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Rachel's prediction: 2-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1100
|Pundits
|1300
|Amy v Pundits
|P23
|W9
|D3
|L11