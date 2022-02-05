Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons has won three Sportscene Predictions on the bounce but an elite competitor has stepped up to try and halt that run.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will go up against BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct scoreline gets you 40 points and the right outcome 10.

Games are Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Dundee v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rachel's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Rachel's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 13:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Rachel's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Hearts (Sun 16:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Rachel's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1100 Pundits 1300