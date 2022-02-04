Chris Roberts worked under former boss Willie Kirk for several years as his assistant manager

Everton's interim head coach Chris Roberts said he has not considered taking the job on a permanent basis following the sacking of Jean-Luc Vasseur this week.

Roberts, an assistant coach at the Women's Super League side for more than three years, will lead the team this weekend alongside Claire Ditchburn.

He was asked to take over on an interim basis late on Tuesday night.

"Honestly it's not something I've considered," said Roberts.

"I love my role at the club as assistant manager. Right now it's about helping the team. I was straight on the pitch on Wednesday morning so my focus is fully on the team and the game this weekend.

"Being at this club is a real privilege. Every day at this club I'm happy. I'm working with an outstanding group of players. I have loved every minute of my time here.

"I know exactly what is required to help them to get back up the league table and into a position we want to be in so it was an easy conversation and decision for me to step in on an interim basis to help the team."

Roberts, who said it had been a "whirlwind" taking over at short notice, hopes to help the players rediscover their confidence.

Everton, who had ambitions of breaking into the top three this season, are down in 10th in the WSL table.

Vasseur, a former treble-winner with Lyon, had been in charge for just three months and 10 games after taking over from Willie Kirk in October.

The Toffees have also managed only three wins in 11 matches so far this term but Roberts hopes the players can "showcase their talents" again.

"The league table certainly doesn't lie and we're all aware of that collectively as staff, players and a club. The first thing I want to do with the players is to help them get back to where they had been performing over previous seasons," he added.

"Confidence is something we've spoken about a lot this week - getting back to playing on the front-foot and showcasing why they're such fantastic football players.

"That's how we'll climb back up the league, by playing with that confidence."