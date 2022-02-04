Boreham Wood believe manager Luke Garrard is a "special talent"

"I walked up the High Street to get some cake and this older gentleman said to me 'what a job you guys are doing'.

"I said thank you very much, but he said 'no, you need to hear this, what you're doing for this town is incredible'."

It was a humbling moment for Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard as he prepares to send his National League side out against AFC Bournemouth of the Championship in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The club, like so many others, struggled to survive during the past two seasons while spectators were banned from stadiums because of coronavirus restrictions.

Even now, Garrard admits there is still a "massive black hole" financially.

But he said: "We can give everything we have, and more, to go and create history on Sunday.

"What we've created at this football club, this group and the day-to-day staff, is incredible. It's been a season to remember, so let's stretch that out as much as we possibly can and eke out as many highs as we possibly can."

Named manager at 30

Boreham Wood won promotion to the National League in 2015

The former defender joined the club from AFC Wimbledon in 2010 and two years later became academy director, before stepping up to the first team as boss Ian Allinson's assistant in 2013.

When Allinson left Meadow Park in October 2015, Garrard was seen as the right man to take over by chairman Danny Hunter despite being only 30 years old - making him the youngest manager in the top five divisions of English football at the time.

It proved a shrewd move as Garrard has twice taken Wood to within touching distance of a place in the English Football League, reaching the play-offs in 2018 and again in 2020, and they are currently fifth in the National League table, just two points behind leaders Stockport County.

The relationship between chairman and manager is closer than at many clubs.

"I'm lucky as a manager. I don't just deal with football operations - I'm involved with the bills, I'm involved in the off-the-pitch stuff in terms of meeting. I know the big black hole we've got," Garrard told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I probably don't know it enough but he's keeping it back - he's that good a chairman to not put pressure on anyone else.

"We're extremely fortunate that we've been given the opportunity to be live on TV twice, to get into the fourth round, but I'm appreciative of the amount of money that's been lost at this football club - it's huge amounts of money."

Boreham Wood claimed their first EFL scalp in the FA Cup when they beat Blackpool 2-1 in November 2017, and last season knocked out Southend United via a penalty shootout.

This term, Barnet, Eastleigh and then Garrard's old club, AFC Wimbledon of League One, have been despatched as Wood reached the fourth round for the first time.

Speaking following the win over the Dons, Hunter said: "I felt that if you put my manager in their dugout, they would win the game - but they didn't have my manager.

"That's nothing against their coaching staff, I've just got a very special talent there.

"And there's a connection there between this town, this club, the community and it just feels like we're building something."

Stylish man, stylish team

Although the draw did not pair them with a Premier League giant, a meeting with Bournemouth, who only lost their top-flight status in 2020, is still an occasion to relish - not least because of Garrard's admiration for his opposite number Scott Parker.

The former England midfielder took over last summer after leaving Fulham by mutual consent, having led them to promotion to the Premier League, only to be relegated 12 months later.

"He's an unbelievable manager. I'm going to ask him afterwards if I can come in for three or four days to watch him," said Garrard.

"He's the best-dressed manager in all divisions. He's done the hard yards. I'm in awe of him and I really like the way his teams play, the way he sets his teams up. I love his aura on the side of the pitch.

"I'm not trying to butter him up, but he's really, really good at his craft. I'm so impressed with the way they set up, their discipline as a team, their little 3v3s in wide areas, the way they try to create overloads - they're a really, really good team.

"It's our task to marry up as best we can, to nullify their threat as best we can, and if we do that, then we'll have a chance."