West Ham United: Andriy Yarmolenko faces alleged misconduct charge in relation to betting advert
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been charged with alleged misconduct in relation to a betting commercial.
The charge concerns a potential breach of FA Rule E8.5, which says that players are 'not permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that they are prohibited from engaging in'.
It is alleged Yarmolenko's appearance in an advert for a Ukrainian betting company constitutes misconduct.
The Ukraine international, 32, has until Friday, 18 February to respond.
