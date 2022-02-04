Kieffer Moore made his Wales debut in 2019 having impressed in League One with Barnsley

Wales striker Kieffer Moore hopes his move to Bournemouth will see him achieve a dream of playing Premier League football.

Moore, 29, joined Cherries from Cardiff City on deadline day in a deal understood to be worth up to £5m.

The former non-league player hopes to help Bournemouth, who are third in the Championship, return to the top flight.

"I have made it clear that I want to play in the Premier League," he said. "I saw this as an amazing opportunity."

"The position the lads, the staff and the manager have put themselves in is great and I am going to come and try to help the lads get over the line for promotion."

Moore looks set to compete with former Liverpool frontman Dominic Solanke for game-time at Bournemouth, though he feels the duo could play together.

He had been a regular starter - when fit - for Cardiff and has also established himself as an important member of the Wales squad, who are in World Cup play-off action in March.

"It's not going to be ideal [if I am not playing regularly] but who knows what can happen over the course of the next three, four months," Moore told BBC Radio Solent.

"I am a very fit person. I do a lot of extras in the gym, so I am never not in a position to play."

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said earlier this week Moore had forced through the Bournemouth transfer and also questioned the former Wigan player's form this season.

When asked about Morison's comments, Moore said: "I am not going to really speak about that. I don't want to really slander anyone or get into that.

"I am just going to skip the question. Maybe one day I will say something, maybe not."