Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Reports in France state Celtic have made a pre-contract offer for Nimes playmaker Zinedine Ferhat. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed Aaron Ramsey could make his debut against Hearts on Sunday while striker Alfredo Morelos is set to return. (Sky Sports) external-link

Ex-Rangers centre-back Craig Moore believes it is vital manager Van Bronckhorst brings in either one of Kevin Thomson, Neil McCann or Barry Ferguson to his Ibrox backroom staff. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, fellow former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini has backed former team-mate Van Bronckhorst to turn things around at Ibrox after Wednesday's Old Firm defeat. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass may explore the free-agent market to add more firepower to his squad. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell has revealed the encouragement he received from ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers prior to his loan switch from Leicester City. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Scotland striker Kris Boyd has attempted to clarify comments made about Rangers players failing to test out Callum McGregor's face mask by saying it is "absolutely and unequivocally not the case" he wanted the Celtic captain hurt. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Ange Postecoglou's "philosophy on the pitch has Celtic rocking again". (Daily Record) external-link

Republic of Ireland international James McLean says he persuaded countryman Jamie McGrath to make the switch from St Mirren to Wigan Athletic instead of Aberdeen. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link