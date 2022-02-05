Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Reports in France state Celtic have made a pre-contract offer for Nimes playmaker Zinedine Ferhat. (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed Aaron Ramsey could make his debut against Hearts on Sunday while striker Alfredo Morelos is set to return. (Sky Sports)
Ex-Rangers centre-back Craig Moore believes it is vital manager Van Bronckhorst brings in either one of Kevin Thomson, Neil McCann or Barry Ferguson to his Ibrox backroom staff. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, fellow former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini has backed former team-mate Van Bronckhorst to turn things around at Ibrox after Wednesday's Old Firm defeat. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass may explore the free-agent market to add more firepower to his squad. (Football Scotland)
Dundee right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell has revealed the encouragement he received from ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers prior to his loan switch from Leicester City. (The Courier)
Ex-Scotland striker Kris Boyd has attempted to clarify comments made about Rangers players failing to test out Callum McGregor's face mask by saying it is "absolutely and unequivocally not the case" he wanted the Celtic captain hurt. (Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Ange Postecoglou's "philosophy on the pitch has Celtic rocking again". (Daily Record)
Republic of Ireland international James McLean says he persuaded countryman Jamie McGrath to make the switch from St Mirren to Wigan Athletic instead of Aberdeen. (Press & Journal, subscription required)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says he has no problem picking Rangers-bound John Souttar for Sunday's trip to Ibrox and revealed the Scotland defender did not want to make a January move "on the cheap". (Daily Record)