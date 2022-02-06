Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Non-league Boreham Wood stunned Bournemouth as 37-year-old Mark Ricketts scored to knock the Championship club out of the FA Cup and set up a fifth-round tie at Everton.
Captain Ricketts - a qualified personal trainer - found the net from the edge of the box with a shot which went in off the post after a poor clearance by Gavin Kilkenny.
It sparked jubilant scenes among 1,400 travelling Wood fans - 500 more than their average home attendance in the National League.
Boreham Wood - and their chairman Danny Hunter - can now look forward to a money-spinning tie at Goodison Park.
Hunter revealed in June 2020 that he had remortaged his house to help the club cope with the financial effects of coronavirus.
"I'm in tatters," said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard, who ran on the pitch to celebrate with his players after referee Graham Scott blew the full-time whistle at the Vitality Stadium to spark emotional scenes in the away end.
"I am on top of the world, the emotions at the minute are incredible. We are such a dysfunctional family, but that is what is helping get us our results."
Bournemouth, third in the Championship and chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, wasted a great chance to equalise when Philip Billing's lob over the keeper landed on the roof of the net.
Keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, on loan from Fulham, produced two great late saves to deny Ryan Christie and Billing to further frustrate Scott Parker's team.
Boreham Wood, who play three leagues below Bournemouth, are the first non-league side to make the fifth round since Sutton United and Lincoln City - who were both National League clubs at the time - in 2017.
- Reaction from the Vitality Stadium plus Sunday's FA Cup action
- FA Cup fifth-round draw: Luton-Chelsea & Peterborough-Man City
Classic FA Cup win
Matchwinner Ricketts, who turns 38 in October, was making his first appearance since 11 January because of injury and did not train on Friday in order to limit the risk of it flaring up again.
The former Woking player, who left Charlton Athletic early in his career without making a league appearance, scored with the first half's only shot on target.
"We signed Mark six years ago and were told he had no legs," added Garrard to BBC Match of the Day. "The medical team did an incredible job to get him ready for this game."
Boreham Wood had beaten four clubs to reach this stage for the first time in their 74-year history - National League rivals Barnet and Eastleigh, National League South St Albans City and League One AFC Wimbledon.
The Hertfordshire club were excellent throughout against a team that reached the quarter-finals last season.
They could have taken the lead inside the opening minute when Josh Rees almost found himself through on goal after the Cherries tried to play out from the back.
But they also dug deep when Bournemouth, who made nine changes, chased an equaliser in the closing stages.
Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke went close deep into five minutes of stoppage time after the home side's 19-goal top scorer was brought off the bench.
While fellow non-league club Kidderminster Harriers suffered late heartbreak against West Ham on Saturday, Boreham Wood saw the tie out to claim a famous win and set up a dream trip to Everton.
"To say I will now be pitting my wits against Frank Lampard, it's the things you dream about," said Garrard.
"I am going to get emotional, they are unbelievable these boys. To a man, staff, people in the boardroom, this is for them."
Of the 16 teams left in the FA Cup, Boreham Wood are the only survivors outside the top two tiers of English football.
The non-league club, who started this season's competition at the fourth qualifying round stage, have not conceded a goal in five FA Cup games in 2021-22.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Woodman
- 39Moriah-WelshSubstituted forBillingat 66'minutes
- 2PhillipsBooked at 47mins
- 23HillSubstituted forSolankeat 76'minutes
- 20Davis
- 4L CookSubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
- 22PearsonSubstituted forCantwellat 45'minutes
- 26Kilkenny
- 32Anthony
- 18Lowe
- 11MarcondesSubstituted forStaceyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kelly
- 6Mepham
- 9Solanke
- 10Christie
- 14Cantwell
- 17Stacey
- 29Billing
- 33Zemura
- 42Travers
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Ashby-HammondBooked at 86mins
- 5Evans
- 6StephensBooked at 62mins
- 24Stevens
- 19Smith
- 4RickettsSubstituted forComleyat 87'minutes
- 11Raymond
- 17Mendy
- 7Rees
- 10MarshBooked at 63minsSubstituted forCliftonat 85'minutes
- 9BodenSubstituted forRangerat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Clifton
- 16Comley
- 18Smith
- 22Ranger
- 23Roach
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Will Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Stacey with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jacob Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Nile Ranger replaces Scott Boden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Post update
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Frankie Raymond (Boreham Wood).
Post update
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Post update
Kane Smith (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. James Comley replaces Mark Ricketts.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis.
Booking
Taye Ashby-Hammond (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adrian Clifton replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mark Ricketts.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross.
And to all on hys. Go and watch your local non league side at least once this season.. Spend 15 quid and watch real footballers who dont go down every time someone touches them. There is real quality in tier 5/6/7.
Huge congratulations to my home town club.
And every year we are surprised when it happens again and every year the big clubs go abroad to spend their cash and ignore the lower leagues.
And so it goes on .
From a Spurs Fan...👍
Kudos, Boreham Wood.
Quite the character.
Well done to Boreham Wood.