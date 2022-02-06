The FA Cup - Fourth Round
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1

Bournemouth 0-1 Boreham Wood: Veteran Mark Ricketts hits winner for non-league club

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

From the section FA Cup

Non-league Boreham Wood stunned Bournemouth as 37-year-old Mark Ricketts scored to knock the Championship club out of the FA Cup and set up a fifth-round tie at Everton.

Captain Ricketts - a qualified personal trainer - found the net from the edge of the box with a shot which went in off the post after a poor clearance by Gavin Kilkenny.

It sparked jubilant scenes among 1,400 travelling Wood fans - 500 more than their average home attendance in the National League.

Boreham Wood - and their chairman Danny Hunter - can now look forward to a money-spinning tie at Goodison Park.

Hunter revealed in June 2020 that he had remortaged his house to help the club cope with the financial effects of coronavirus.

"I'm in tatters," said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard, who ran on the pitch to celebrate with his players after referee Graham Scott blew the full-time whistle at the Vitality Stadium to spark emotional scenes in the away end.

"I am on top of the world, the emotions at the minute are incredible. We are such a dysfunctional family, but that is what is helping get us our results."

Bournemouth, third in the Championship and chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, wasted a great chance to equalise when Philip Billing's lob over the keeper landed on the roof of the net.

Keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, on loan from Fulham, produced two great late saves to deny Ryan Christie and Billing to further frustrate Scott Parker's team.

Boreham Wood, who play three leagues below Bournemouth, are the first non-league side to make the fifth round since Sutton United and Lincoln City - who were both National League clubs at the time - in 2017.

Boreham Wood's players celebrate after beating Bournemouth in the FA Cup
Before this season, Boreham Wood had never reached the FA Cup fourth round

Classic FA Cup win

Matchwinner Ricketts, who turns 38 in October, was making his first appearance since 11 January because of injury and did not train on Friday in order to limit the risk of it flaring up again.

The former Woking player, who left Charlton Athletic early in his career without making a league appearance, scored with the first half's only shot on target.

"We signed Mark six years ago and were told he had no legs," added Garrard to BBC Match of the Day. "The medical team did an incredible job to get him ready for this game."

Boreham Wood had beaten four clubs to reach this stage for the first time in their 74-year history - National League rivals Barnet and Eastleigh, National League South St Albans City and League One AFC Wimbledon.

The Hertfordshire club were excellent throughout against a team that reached the quarter-finals last season.

Bournemouth's players celebrate with fans after beating Bournemouth in the FA Cup
Boreham Wood's players celebrated with their fans after a memorable FA Cup win at Bournemouth

They could have taken the lead inside the opening minute when Josh Rees almost found himself through on goal after the Cherries tried to play out from the back.

But they also dug deep when Bournemouth, who made nine changes, chased an equaliser in the closing stages.

Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke went close deep into five minutes of stoppage time after the home side's 19-goal top scorer was brought off the bench.

While fellow non-league club Kidderminster Harriers suffered late heartbreak against West Ham on Saturday, Boreham Wood saw the tie out to claim a famous win and set up a dream trip to Everton.

"To say I will now be pitting my wits against Frank Lampard, it's the things you dream about," said Garrard.

"I am going to get emotional, they are unbelievable these boys. To a man, staff, people in the boardroom, this is for them."

Of the 16 teams left in the FA Cup, Boreham Wood are the only survivors outside the top two tiers of English football.

The non-league club, who started this season's competition at the fourth qualifying round stage, have not conceded a goal in five FA Cup games in 2021-22.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Woodman
  • 39Moriah-WelshSubstituted forBillingat 66'minutes
  • 2PhillipsBooked at 47mins
  • 23HillSubstituted forSolankeat 76'minutes
  • 20Davis
  • 4L CookSubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
  • 22PearsonSubstituted forCantwellat 45'minutes
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony
  • 18Lowe
  • 11MarcondesSubstituted forStaceyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kelly
  • 6Mepham
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Christie
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 29Billing
  • 33Zemura
  • 42Travers

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Ashby-HammondBooked at 86mins
  • 5Evans
  • 6StephensBooked at 62mins
  • 24Stevens
  • 19Smith
  • 4RickettsSubstituted forComleyat 87'minutes
  • 11Raymond
  • 17Mendy
  • 7Rees
  • 10MarshBooked at 63minsSubstituted forCliftonat 85'minutes
  • 9BodenSubstituted forRangerat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Clifton
  • 16Comley
  • 18Smith
  • 22Ranger
  • 23Roach
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamBoreham Wood
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Boreham Wood 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Boreham Wood 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Will Evans.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Stacey with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jacob Mendy.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Nile Ranger replaces Scott Boden.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  10. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Frankie Raymond (Boreham Wood).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Kane Smith (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. James Comley replaces Mark Ricketts.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis.

  16. Booking

    Taye Ashby-Hammond (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adrian Clifton replaces Tyrone Marsh.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mark Ricketts.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 21:42

    Congratulations to "Wood" you played brilliantly.
    And to all on hys. Go and watch your local non league side at least once this season.. Spend 15 quid and watch real footballers who dont go down every time someone touches them. There is real quality in tier 5/6/7.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 21:45

      AJC_123 replied:
      I can detect the sarcasm. “Real quality” in 5/6/7 - ha ha ha, good one.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 21:38

    And THAT is the real magic of the FA cup

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:50

      Forza Italia replied:
      Upsets by Nottingham Forest and Boreham Wood. Tree-mendous!

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 21:43

    Who would have thought that one of the smallest clubs in the National League, let alone the top five divisions, would beat Bournemouth? The club has a wonderful Chairman, an equally wonderful and brilliant manager and a superb team. They don't get the crowds but the club might just a few quid from the 5th round tie against Everton.

    Huge congratulations to my home town club.

    • Reply posted by Mrtea808, today at 21:50

      Mrtea808 replied:
      I've said for years now that your manager is going places,very humble,grounded,and he knows his stuff,what he's achieving with your team is superb,Good luck for the rest of the season 👍

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 21:40

    Every year the FA cup brings plenty of shocks with underrated lower league players showing the gap between them and the overages elite is much, much smaller than the media would have us believe.

    And every year we are surprised when it happens again and every year the big clubs go abroad to spend their cash and ignore the lower leagues.

    And so it goes on .

  • Comment posted by Ben Hardman, today at 21:44

    Boreham Wood and Kiddminster have changed my views on non league footy, they had just as much quality this weekend as a Prem and championship team

    • Reply posted by Stevo60, today at 21:49

      Stevo60 replied:
      As a West Ham fan I have to agree with you, we were on the rack yesterday!

  • Comment posted by This is England, today at 21:37

    The magic of the FA cup ....Great result from Boreham Wood & Forest thrashing Leicester... What a day😁

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 21:43

      AJC_123 replied:
      Boreham Wood didn’t play Leicester!

  • Comment posted by schrintzle, today at 21:43

    Parker how can you select a bunch of strangers and expect them to play as a team ? Congratulations Boreham Wood.

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 21:57

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      Didn’t work for us when he alienated most of the promotion team with loans - Parkerball not learning lessons

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 21:54

    What clown decided the fifth round should be played on a Wednesday?

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 21:56

      okokok replied:
      Exactly ! They make it so easy for the travelling away team fans.... NOT.

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 21:44

    Well done Boreham Wood 👏👏

    From a Spurs Fan...👍

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 21:49

    The magic of the fa cup lives on to fight another day.

    Kudos, Boreham Wood.

  • Comment posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 21:42

    82% possession and 2 shots on target - classic Parkerball!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:52

    Bournemouth went down to “The Wood” today…. They sure had a Big Surprise!!!!

    • Reply posted by Gollom, today at 21:54

      Gollom replied:
      I like that 😂😂

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:48

    Boreham Wood chairman remortgaged his house to keep them going during the pandemic. He also shared a weird post about brexit on the official website 🤣

    Quite the character.

    Well done to Boreham Wood.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:42

    The magic of the cup is well and truly live and kicking. Who says the clubs dont take this competition seriously anymore

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 21:48

      topo replied:
      The Lower Clubs do. And they deserve every little piece of success they get. Well done BW - an important payday, a great experience and (eventual) memory - 18% possession, one shot on target, and who cares - brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 21:49

    Pity boreham wood couldn't get a tie against a big team in the next round for the revenue. Never mind, I'm sure the fans will enjoy the day out.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 21:52

      Pat Pending replied:
      Don't be a dxxx

  • Comment posted by father xmas, today at 21:44

    Great team performance and deserved victory. Bournemouth were plodding throughout. Best they don't come up to Premier league this time round as they won't pick up a point!

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 21:43

    Well played Boreham Wood! A team I know nothing about, but an absolutely tremendous effort. The manager and the players seem to have a special bond. Good luck for the next round boys!

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 21:47

      The Cloud replied:
      Start to get to know them - marvel in the manager and his chairman.
      After this win, I hope the club don't lose sight of the BIG PRIZE - promotion to the football league. It's there for the taking if they can continue the current form!

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 21:53

    Well done! The final whistle shows what the f.a cup is about

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 21:52

    Took your time BBC. When I saw that Bournemouth made 6 changes, I could only see one result. They have been poor for the last 2 months & Boreham Wood were playing exactly at the right time. Everton will have a really uncomfortable time against them me thinks.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 21:51

    A great result for the Woodies. Congratulations to everyone concerned.

