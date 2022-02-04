Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Declan Rice has already made more than 170 appearance for West Ham and has 27 England caps

Manager David Moyes says it will take a "humongous" offer to prise captain Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.

Last year Moyes described the England midfielder, 23, as a £100m player.

But he now feels the fee would probably be beaten only by Paris St-Germain's £200m and £166m deals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, respectively, in 2017.

"I said in the summer I thought Declan Rice was £100m," said Moyes. "That was the sales. That was cheap. That was your chance to get Declan Rice cheap."

The Hammers boss added: "I can't do anything about what people write about Declan Rice. I can't stop that, except say that you will need humongous money to get close."

Manchester United are known to be keen on Rice as they look to address a problem position. In an interview with Gary Neville, Rice hinted that remaining in London may appeal, which would bring into the frame Chelsea, who released him from their academy at the age of 14.

West Ham are in a strong bargaining position though. Rice's present contract does not expire until 2024 and it has the option of an additional year.

And, evidently, Moyes feels the Hammers skipper will remain at the London Stadium for a long time yet.

"He's under contract and we're really pleased to have him," said Moyes.

"He's like a special edition Declan Rice, there's not many like him. He's arguably playing as well as any midfield player in European football, and the prices were really expensive in January, weren't they?"