Michael O'Connor opened the scoring for Glentoran

Robbie McDaid scored twice as Glentoran eased to the quarter finals of the Irish Cup with a 4-0 victory over Queen's University at the Dub.

A late Ronan Doherty goal saw Cliftonville edge past Carrick Rangers 1-0 while Crusaders won at Ballinamallard by the same scoreline.

Coleraine had a 2-0 home win over Portadown while Dungannon Swifts strolled past Annagh United 4-1.

Portstewart's trip to Ballymena was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Larne and Newry City had moved through to the last eight of the competition with wins over Linfield and Ards respectively on Friday night.

Three goals in the opening 24 minutes at the Dub - two from Robbie McDaid after Michael O'Connor's opener - put Glentoran in charge early on against Championship side Queen's.

Shay McCartan added further gloss with a stunning 30-yard free-kick into the roof of the net 10 minutes from time.

The Glens beat the students 3-2 at the same stage of the competition in 2020.

The Championship hosts, who shocked Linfield in the cup two seasons ago, worked hard and created a few half chances, but were unable to give their opponents the scare they did previously.

Ronan Young threatened for Queens early on before O'Connor grabbed the first goal in the 16th minute, heading home powerfully from a deep Sean Murray free-kick.

McDaid doubled the lead on 22 minutes when his header from a Murray corner somehow made its way through a crowded goalmouth and past Queen's keeper Declan Brown.

The striker, who scored a hat-trick in that 3-2 win two seasons ago, got his second just two minutes later with a well-taken volley after a Murray corner was not cleared.

Queen's made a bright start to the second half but it was McCartan who produced the goal of the game in the 80th minute when he found the roof of the net with a stunning 30-yard free-kick that flew past Brown.

Having kicked off at 13:30 GMT, the Glens will now wait to see who joins them, Larne and Newry City - who both won on Friday night - in the last eight of a competition they won in 2020.

