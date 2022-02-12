Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167647252255
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR29157746331352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest301371041311046
7Middlesbrough2913793428646
8Luton2912984133845
9West Brom3012993426845
10Sheff Utd2813693933645
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143449-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153548-1332
21Reading2984173457-2322
22Peterborough2855182359-3620
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport