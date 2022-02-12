Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 14Ruffels
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 3Toffolo
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Turton
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 4Fleck
  • 2Baldock
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 26Goode
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 38Jebbison
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167647252255
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR29157746331352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest301371041311046
7Middlesbrough2913793428646
8Luton2912984133845
9West Brom3012993426845
10Sheff Utd2813693933645
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143449-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153548-1332
21Reading2984173457-2322
22Peterborough2855182359-3620
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
