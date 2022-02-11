Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr scored five goals in Watford's first 12 league games this season but then sustained a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Africa Cup of Nations winner Ismaila Sarr returned to training on Friday and could make his first appearance for the club since November.

January signing Samuel Kalu awaits his debut, while Rob Elliot is fit after injury and Kwadwo Baah has recovered from a fractured ankle.

Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are available for Brighton after recovering from Covid-19.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still missing through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have not scored in either of their games since Roy Hodgson took charge but he won't be too bothered about that right now. His first priority was shutting the back door because they were conceding far too many before he arrived.

There won't be many goals about in this game either and, because it's Brighton, it's going to be a draw, isn't it? That's what the Seagulls do.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton won 2-0 in the reverse fixture and can beat Watford in consecutive league matches for the first time since the 1990-91 season in the second tier.

Watford's sole Premier League victory in seven meetings was by 2-0 at Vicarage Road on the opening weekend of the 2018-19 campaign.

Watford

Watford have equalled the club top-flight record of five consecutive home defeats, set from February to April 1988.

It's 16 home league games without a clean sheet for the Hornets since a 3-0 victory against Liverpool on 29 February 2020.

They have the division's worst defensive home record, conceding 25 goals.

Watford are winless in 11 matches in all competitions since beating Manchester United 4-1 at Vicarage Road in the league in November (D2, L9).

They failed to score in either of their opening two Premier League fixtures under Roy Hodgson.

The Hornets have lost 15 of their 22 top-flight games this season; no side has fared as badly in a 38-match Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have equalled the club Premier League record of six consecutive matches without defeat, set from January to February 2021. That streak was ended in a 2-1 home defeat by Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Their only longer unbeaten top-flight run spanned eight games from October to November 1981.

Twelve of Albion's past 17 league fixtures have been drawn. The six most recent draws all ended 1-1 as a result of Brighton equalisers.

All six of their Premier League wins this season were against teams currently below them in the table.

Brighton have only lost once in 11 away league matches this season - at Aston Villa in November.

Graham Potter is winless in his five games as a manager against Roy Hodgson in all competitions (D2, L3).

