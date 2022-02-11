Premier League
WatfordWatford15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ismaila Sarr of Watford in action
Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr scored five goals in Watford's first 12 league games this season but then sustained a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Africa Cup of Nations winner Ismaila Sarr returned to training on Friday and could make his first appearance for the club since November.

January signing Samuel Kalu awaits his debut, while Rob Elliot is fit after injury and Kwadwo Baah has recovered from a fractured ankle.

Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are available for Brighton after recovering from Covid-19.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still missing through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have not scored in either of their games since Roy Hodgson took charge but he won't be too bothered about that right now. His first priority was shutting the back door because they were conceding far too many before he arrived.

There won't be many goals about in this game either and, because it's Brighton, it's going to be a draw, isn't it? That's what the Seagulls do.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v American Night actor Jeremy Piven

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton won 2-0 in the reverse fixture and can beat Watford in consecutive league matches for the first time since the 1990-91 season in the second tier.
  • Watford's sole Premier League victory in seven meetings was by 2-0 at Vicarage Road on the opening weekend of the 2018-19 campaign.

Watford

  • Watford have equalled the club top-flight record of five consecutive home defeats, set from February to April 1988.
  • It's 16 home league games without a clean sheet for the Hornets since a 3-0 victory against Liverpool on 29 February 2020.
  • They have the division's worst defensive home record, conceding 25 goals.
  • Watford are winless in 11 matches in all competitions since beating Manchester United 4-1 at Vicarage Road in the league in November (D2, L9).
  • They failed to score in either of their opening two Premier League fixtures under Roy Hodgson.
  • The Hornets have lost 15 of their 22 top-flight games this season; no side has fared as badly in a 38-match Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have equalled the club Premier League record of six consecutive matches without defeat, set from January to February 2021. That streak was ended in a 2-1 home defeat by Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
  • Their only longer unbeaten top-flight run spanned eight games from October to November 1981.
  • Twelve of Albion's past 17 league fixtures have been drawn. The six most recent draws all ended 1-1 as a result of Brighton equalisers.
  • All six of their Premier League wins this season were against teams currently below them in the table.
  • Brighton have only lost once in 11 away league matches this season - at Aston Villa in November.
  • Graham Potter is winless in his five games as a manager against Roy Hodgson in all competitions (D2, L3).

My Watford XI

Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Brighton XI

Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24193257144360
2Liverpool23156260194151
3Chelsea24138348183047
4West Ham24124842311140
5Arsenal2212373425939
6Man Utd2311663731639
7Tottenham2111372827136
8Wolves2210481917234
9Brighton2261242323030
10Southampton2361072936-728
11Aston Villa2283113135-427
12Leicester217593439-526
13Crystal Palace2351083235-325
14Brentford2465132640-1423
15Leeds225892743-1623
16Everton2154122538-1319
17Newcastle2239102444-2018
18Norwich2345141446-3217
19Watford2243152341-1815
20Burnley2011181728-1114
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport