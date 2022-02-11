Norwich City v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich forward Josh Sargent scored his first two Premier League goals in his most recent appearance, away to Watford on 21 January

TEAM NEWS

Norwich forward Josh Sargent is available after a two-match absence because of illness.

Lukas Rupp is a doubt because of a hamstring issue, while Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are definitely out.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus, who has missed City's past two games because of muscle fatigue, will be assessed. Cole Palmer is the only confirmed absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich are unbeaten in three league games now and they have given themselves a chance of staying up, which did not look very likely at the turn of the year.

But this is Manchester City they are up against here. Pep Guardiola's side are just relentless at the moment - nothing really changes and you just know they will find a way of winning this game even if they don't play particularly well.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have conceded 41 goals in the past 12 Premier League meetings, with Manchester City winning eight of those (D2, L2).

The Canaries ended a seven-match winless home league run in this fixture by triumphing 3-2 in the last encounter at Carrow Road in September 2019.

Manchester City's most recent competitive away victory versus Norwich was 3-0 in the FA Cup third round in January 2016.

Norwich City

The Canaries have earned seven points from their past three league games, just one fewer than they had in their previous 12.

Norwich have scored six goals in those three league matches, as many as they had in their previous 15.

Dean Smith is looking to become the first Norwich manager to go four Premier League fixtures without defeat since Chris Hughton in February 2013.

This is Smith's 100th Premier League match as a manager. He has won 31 of them, drawn 19 and lost 49.

Smith lost all five competitive matches as Aston Villa head coach against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Teemu Pukki has scored six Premier League goals this season, the same tally as the rest of the Norwich squad combined.

Manchester City

Manchester City won 17 of their previous 19 matches in all competitions and taken 40 points out of a possible 42 in the Premier League.

They have earned 20 successive league wins after taking the lead since a 3-2 defeat at Brighton in May 2021.

Pep Guardiola's side have the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 14 goals.

Their only defeat in the past 36 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone came at Norwich in September 2019.

City's tally of 16 different scorers in the Premier League this season is two more than the number of goals scored by Norwich.

Riyad Mahrez has scored in seven successive appearances for City in all competitions, including five league fixtures.

