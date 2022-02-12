Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0Dundee UtdDundee United0

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Scottish Cup - Fifth Round

Partick Thistle

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSneddon
    Average rating

    8.17

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    7.33

  3. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.17

  4. Squad number4Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.40

  5. Squad number3Player nameHendrie
    Average rating

    5.25

  6. Squad number6Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number10Player nameDocherty
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameBannigan
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number7Player nameTiffoney
    Average rating

    7.86

  10. Squad number9Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.75

  11. Squad number11Player nameJakubiak
    Average rating

    6.33

Substitutes

Dundee United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    8.67

  2. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    8.29

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    8.29

  4. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.41

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    8.29

  7. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    8.29

  8. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    8.63

  9. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    8.14

  10. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    8.50

  11. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    8.75

Substitutes

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2McKenna
  • 5Mayo
  • 4Holt
  • 3Hendrie
  • 6Crawford
  • 10Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 9Graham
  • 11Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 12Turner
  • 13Firth
  • 14Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 20Stanway

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 2Smith
  • 23Harkes
  • 6McDonald
  • 19Levitt
  • 7Niskanen
  • 9McNulty
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 4Mulgrew
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 52Moore
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
John Beaton

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

