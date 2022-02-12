Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0LivingstonLivingston0

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.32

  2. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.59

  3. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.15

  7. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.07

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.82

  10. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    7.44

  11. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.43

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    7.78

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.76

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.42

  5. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.72

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.35

  7. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    8.00

  8. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    8.06

  9. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    8.57

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    8.20

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.19

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 21Sibbick
  • 4Souttar
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 14Devlin
  • 6Baningime
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKay
  • 20Simms
  • 16Halliday

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 38Pollock

Livingston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 17Forrest
  • 8Pittman
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 29Penrice
  • 9Anderson
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 14Bailey
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

  3. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Max Stryjek.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Penrice (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

