Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.43
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
8.57
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
8.19
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 21Sibbick
- 4Souttar
- 3Kingsley
- 2Smith
- 14Devlin
- 6Baningime
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKay
- 20Simms
- 16Halliday
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 10Boyce
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 30Ginnelly
- 38Pollock
Livingston
Formation 3-5-2
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 5Fitzwater
- 17Forrest
- 8Pittman
- 33Omeonga
- 18Holt
- 29Penrice
- 9Anderson
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 14Bailey
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Max Stryjek.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).