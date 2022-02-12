Alloa Athletic v East Fife

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|24
|15
|6
|3
|47
|22
|25
|51
|2
|Airdrieonians
|24
|13
|5
|6
|40
|28
|12
|44
|3
|Montrose
|24
|11
|10
|3
|39
|20
|19
|43
|4
|Queen's Park
|23
|7
|13
|3
|38
|24
|14
|34
|5
|Falkirk
|24
|9
|5
|10
|36
|36
|0
|32
|6
|Clyde
|24
|7
|9
|8
|29
|39
|-10
|30
|7
|Alloa
|24
|6
|7
|11
|30
|40
|-10
|25
|8
|Peterhead
|23
|6
|6
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|24
|9
|Dumbarton
|24
|6
|5
|13
|33
|49
|-16
|23
|10
|East Fife
|24
|3
|6
|15
|21
|50
|-29
|15