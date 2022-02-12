Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers24156347222551
2Airdrieonians24135640281244
3Montrose241110339201943
4Queen's Park23713338241434
5Falkirk2495103636032
6Clyde247982939-1030
7Alloa2467113040-1025
8Peterhead2366112934-524
9Dumbarton2465133349-1623
10East Fife2436152150-2915
View full Scottish League One table

