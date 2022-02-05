Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Tuchel's Chelsea are third in the Premier League

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19 and missed Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge.

A Chelsea statement said Tuchel "will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols".

The Blues are set to travel to Abu Dhabi on Saturday to play in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Tuchel hopes to join the team "later next week".

Assistant manager Arno Michels took charge against Plymouth.

On Tuesday, Premier League data showed the number of positive Covid tests among players and staff had fallen for a fifth consecutive week.

However, the number of tests conducted had also fallen - from 6,221 to 1,947 - because of players being away during the winter break.