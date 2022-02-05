Partick Thistle P-P Queen of the South: Championship clash postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Partick Thistle's Scottish Championship clash at home to Queen of the South has been postponed due a waterlogged pitch.
A victory could have taken the hosts into the league's play-off spots, while Allan Johnston's side were hoping to haul themselves off bottom place.
But an 11:30 GMT inspection ruled the pitch unplayable, with a rescheduled fixture date yet to be confirmed.
An inspection at Forthbank has also resulted in Cowdenbeath's League 2 trip to Stirling Albion being called off.