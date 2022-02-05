Last updated on .From the section Barrow

After a half-season loan at Barrow from Forest Green in 2018, Luke James rejoined the Bluebirds on a more permanent basis from Hartlepool in 2020

Barrow striker Luke James has signed a new deal with the League Two club.

The Ashington-born ex-Hartlepool and Forest Green man, 27, is now tied to Mark Cooper's side until June 2023.

James, who is yet to score a goal this season, is six short of a career tally of 50 goals for his six clubs, which includes loan spells at Peterborough, Bradford City and Bristol Rovers.

"Luke had a bit of a disjoined start to the season when he was unavailable for a stretch of games," said Cooper.

"Every time he came back, he seemed to get a little niggle but he's back fit now and a valued member of our squad because he absolutely works his socks off. He's a great pro. He gets on great with the lads and, as a manager, you don't have to worry about him for a second."

Cooper's Bluebirds currently lie 20th in League Two, 10 points clear of danger, in their second season back in the Football League after a five-decade absence.