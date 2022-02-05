Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Hand ball by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21HernándezBooked at 22mins
- 7Gnabry
- 6Kimmich
- 24Tolisso
- 11Coman
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4Orban
- 32Gvardiol
- 22Mukiele
- 27LaimerBooked at 45mins
- 44KamplSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 45'minutes
- 3Angelino
- 25Olmo
- 18Nkunku
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 8Haïdara
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 13Tschauner
- 17Szoboszlai
- 31Martínez
- 35Bonnah
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Kevin Kampl.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Willi Orban.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 1-1 RB Leipzig.