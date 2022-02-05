Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 21HernándezBooked at 22mins
  • 7Gnabry
  • 6Kimmich
  • 24Tolisso
  • 11Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orban
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27LaimerBooked at 45mins
  • 44KamplSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 45'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 25Olmo
  • 18Nkunku
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 8Haïdara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Tschauner
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 31Martínez
  • 35Bonnah
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs
Referee:
Sven Jablonski

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Kevin Kampl.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Willi Orban.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, RB Leipzig 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 1-1 RB Leipzig.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21171367204752
2B Dortmund20141552312143
3B Leverkusen20105549321735
4Union Berlin219752927234
5Freiburg219663324933
6Köln218853334-132
7RB Leipzig2194839251431
8Hoffenheim219484134731
9Frankfurt218763332131
10Mainz219393023730
11VfL Bochum2174102030-1025
12B Mgladbach2165102738-1123
13Hertha Berlin2165102343-2023
14Arminia Bielefeld2141072127-622
15Augsburg215792235-1322
16Wolfsburg2063111732-1521
17Stuttgart2146112438-1418
18Fürth2024141752-3510
View full German Bundesliga table

