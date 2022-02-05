Inter Milan v AC Milan

Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 2. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Calabria.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 70'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 41Curatolo
- 97Radu
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 21mins
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerBooked at 76mins
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 22Lazetic
- 23Tomori
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 1. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Booking
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brahim Díaz (AC Milan).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Theo Hernández.