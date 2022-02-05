Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Scottish League 1 leaders Cove Rangers remain seven points ahead of Airdrieonians after the two sides drew 1-1.

Harry Milne struck Cove's early opener but Airdrie levelled in the second half through Callum Smith.

Montrose missed the chance to overtake Airdrie into second after they also drew 1-1, against Dumbarton.

Falkirk and Queen's Park drew 1-1, Alloa won 1-0 to overtake Peterhead while East Fife and Clyde drew 0-0.

Euan Henderson got Alloa's 14th-minute goal as they climbed up to seventh.

Connor Smith's shot gave Queen's Park the lead at the Falkirk Stadium but Anton Dowds struck early in the second period to level. Aidan Nesbitt was sent off five minutes into added time for the Bairns.

Montrose also finished with 10 player after Paul Watson's red card for violent conduct in the 96th minute. By then Josh Oyinsan's shot had cancelled out Craig Johnston's opening strike.