Kelty Hearts swept aside Elgin City 4-0 to keep themselves 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League 2.

Forfar Athletic remain second after defender Andy Munro struck twice to secure a 2-0 win over strugglers Albion Rovers at Station Park.

Annan Athletic's promotion push suffered a setback after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Stenhousemuir.

Edinburgh City won 2-0 at Stranraer, while Stirling's game against bottom club Cowdenbeath was postponed.

Kallum Higginbotham set Kelty Hearts on their way at New Central Park with a penalty after eight minutes and Alfie Agyeman added another before the break.

Michael Tidser scored a third from a free-kick early in the second half, with Agyeman netting his second of the match soon after in the 56th minute.

Forfar's Munro headed in from a free-kick by Craig Slater to give the Loons an early lead against Albion Rovers, and then nodded home a corner with 15 minutes left.

Thomas Orr gave Stenhousemuir the lead away to Annan on the half-hour mark, and defender Nicky Jamieson headed in a second from a corner in the 56th minute.

Ouzy See put Edinburgh City in front after just 90 seconds against Stranraer, and Blues striker Tommy Muir was shown a straight red card for a foul on Danny Handling in the 48th minute. It was Handling who wrapped up the points with a diving header in the 74th minute.

A waterlogged pitch at the Forthbank Stadium put paid to Stirling against Cowdenbeath.