Championship
SwanseaSwansea City13:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City v Bristol City

Match report to follow.

Sunday 13th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd2913793933646
9West Brom3012993426845
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Birmingham3299143749-1236
18Swansea2998122938-935
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

