League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 38Storey
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 2Palmer
  • 32Hunt
  • 14Byers
  • 21Luongo
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 13Paterson
  • 41Mendez-Laing

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 20Kamberi
  • 24Berahino
  • 27Waldock
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 34Brennan
  • 40Sow

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 16Lindsay
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Smith
  • 10Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 3Mattock
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 18Rathbone
  • 19Kayode
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Odoffin
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham30205555183765
2Wigan28185550272359
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed301410642321052
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton31136124741645
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Accrington31127124147-643
13Burton31117133840-240
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3098133640-435
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Crewe3157192656-3022
24Doncaster3264222263-4122
View full League One table

