Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:00RotherhamRotherham United
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 38Storey
- 5Hutchinson
- 2Palmer
- 32Hunt
- 14Byers
- 21Luongo
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 13Paterson
- 41Mendez-Laing
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 20Kamberi
- 24Berahino
- 27Waldock
- 28Wildsmith
- 34Brennan
- 40Sow
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 31Vickers
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 4Barlaser
- 11Ogbene
- 16Lindsay
- 8Wiles
- 17Ferguson
- 24Smith
- 10Ladapo
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 3Mattock
- 7Osei-Tutu
- 18Rathbone
- 19Kayode
- 21MacDonald
- 22Odoffin
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match report to follow.