Burnley v Liverpool

Sadio Mane, who last played for Liverpool on 2 January, scored three goals in seven games to help Senegal become African champions

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche expects Charlie Taylor to miss a fourth successive match because of a foot injury.

Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are also absent again because of a hernia and appendicitis respectively.

Liverpool's Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane could be involved at Turf Moor.

Captain Jordan Henderson has overcome the minor back problem that caused him to Thursday's 2-0 win over Leicester.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting. Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one.

This won't be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight. I still think Jurgen Klopp's side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just two of the 15 Premier League meetings: 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016 and 1-0 at Anfield in January last season.

Liverpool have won six of their seven Premier League away games against Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley have gone 10 league matches without a win, with their solitary victory in 23 league games came against Brentford in October (D11, L11).

The Clarets are unbeaten in six Premier League home fixtures but have won just once in 19 at Turf Moor.

Each of Burnley's past four home league games has been drawn.

Sean Dyche's side have only scored three goals in their past eight matches.

They are on a Premier League record run of 113 consecutive fixtures without a red card.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won three successive league games, and nine of their past 12 (D2, L1).

The Reds have earned five league victories in a row against the side bottom of the table, scoring 12 goals without reply in total.

They dropped points in only two of their 13 Premier League fixtures this season against teams in the bottom half of the table, drawing at Brentford and losing at Leicester.

Diogo Jota now has 17 goals in all competitions this season, his best goalscoring return as a Premier League player.

Sadio Mane's next Premier League appearance will be his 250th. He has scored 103 goals.

