Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was angry with his side after they twice threw away a lead to lose to Southampton on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will again be without injured defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp also remains on the sidelines due to a ongoing calf problem.

Wolves await news on whether Joao Moutinho will be available after he was ruled out against Arsenal with a calf injury.

Hwang Hee-chan suffered a back spasm getting off the coach for that game and is a doubt.

Willy Boly, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are very up and down at the moment, which must be frustrating for their manager Antonio Conte.

He will have been especially unhappy at the way they lost to Southampton on Wednesday after leading 2-1 with 10 minutes to go - which was a kind of role reversal of the way Spurs fought back to beat Leicester in injury time last month.

So I am not really sure which Spurs we will see here, but we know what to expect from Wolves now. The task for Conte and his players is to find a way of breaking them down.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v American Night actor Jeremy Piven

Son has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, scoring five and assisting two. Each of these goals have come on or later than the 65th minute

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 season.

Wolves have won two of their last three away league games against Spurs, as many as they had in their previous 15. However, they did lose this fixture 2-0 last season.

Eight of the 15 Premier League meetings have been won by the away team.

Tottenham Hotspur

Against Southampton in midweek, Antonio Conte suffered his first home league defeat in 23 matches dating back to October 2020 when he was at Inter Milan.

Conte is looking to avoid losing three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2009 during his time in charge of Atalanta.

Spurs have benefitted from three own goals in the top flight this season, more than any other side.

They could equal their Premier League club record of scoring two or more goals in seven successive home matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are looking to win four successive away matches in the top flight for the first time since April 1980.

Six of Wolves' eight defeats this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline. They have failed to score in all eight losses.

Their run of 14 league games without conceding a first-half goal came to an end against Arsenal on Thursday.

No side has conceded fewer Premier League away goals this season than the eight by Wolves (level with Chelsea and Manchester City).

Goalkeeper Jose Sa is conceding a goal every 124 minutes in Premier League games, the second-best average of any goalkeeper to play 10 or more games in the competition's history.

