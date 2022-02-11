Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kieran Trippier scored with a brilliant free-kick against Everton on Tuesday and has been described as "outstanding" by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are hoping Kieran Trippier will recover from a calf problem in time to keep his place on Sunday.

Paul Dummett could return from a hamstring injury but Matt Targett is ineligible to face his parent club.

Philippe Coutinho should be fit for Villa despite being substituted with cramp in midweek but Emi Buendia is a major doubt due to a bruised hip and Bertrand Traore has a hamstring injury.

Ezri Konsa begins a two-match ban, with Calum Chambers poised to deputise.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There have been plenty of positives for both teams in the past couple of weeks and this has the making of a really good game. It's certainly a hard one to call.

Philippe Coutinho has been fabulous since joining Aston Villa last month and Newcastle will do well to keep him quiet, as well as Jacob Ramsey, who looks like he is going to be quite a player.

Newcastle got a huge win over Everton on Tuesday and you could see what it meant to everyone at St James' Park. Now they have to try to maintain some of that momentum.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th Premier League meeting between the sides. Newcastle have won 22 and Aston Villa only 11.

The Magpies are unbeaten in 12 Premier League home fixtures against Villa, which is their longest such run against any team (W6, D6).

However, Newcastle sole victory in the past nine league encounters - including seven in the top flight - was 2-0 at home in the Championship five years ago (D5, L3).

Newcastle United

Newcastle have earned consecutive Premier League wins, having only managed one in their opening 20 games this season.

They can win three top-flight matches in a row for the first time since November 2018 under Rafael Benítez.

Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in four league fixtures (W2, D2).

Their only home league defeat in seven games under Howe came against Manchester City in December (W2, D4).

The Magpies can win back-to-back league matches at St James' Park for the first time since December 2019.

Chris Wood scored in three of his four Premier League starts against Aston Villa while playing for Burnley.

Aston Villa

They have taken 17 points from their 11 league matches under Steven Gerrard, compared to 10 points in 11 games when Dean Smith was head coach.

The Villans have only failed to score in one of their 11 fixtures since Gerrard took charge - a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Aston Villa's current three-match unbeaten league run is their longest of the season (W1, D2).

None of their past 15 Premier League away matches has finished level since a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in March 2021.

Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in four of Villa's six goals since making his debut for the club, scoring two and setting up two. Jacob Ramsey has also directly involved in four of those goals, scoring three and providing an assist.

