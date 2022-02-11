Leicester City v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes (right) described Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers on Friday as "one of the elite managers" in Europe

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City remain without several key players for the visit of West Ham.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are all still out but Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes could be recalled.

West Ham manager David Moyes says Kurt Zouma is available to face Leicester despite the negative reaction to the defender's selection on Tuesday after being filmed abusing his cat.

Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna remain absent because of injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester are having a poor season, especially at the back, but for them that means they are 11th or 12th at the moment rather than fourth or fifth.

There are mitigating circumstances for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have had some long-term injury problems to contend with, but they have to get better at defending set-pieces, starting on Sunday, because West Ham are very strong in those situations.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham could win four competitive games in a row against Leicester for the first time since 1997.

Leicester have conceded at least three goals in each of the past three league meetings.

Leicester City

Leicester won their last three home league games in 2021 but have dropped points from winning positions in both fixtures at the King Power Stadium this year.

The Foxes have lost half of their past 12 matches in all competitions, winning only three.

They have conceded an unrivalled 10 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, while their tally of 18 conceded from all set-pieces equals their total from the entire 2020-21 campaign.

Leicester have let in 39 goals in their past 19 matches in all competitions.

Brendan Rodgers has lost three successive meetings with David Moyes in all competitions - the only managers he has lost four in a row against in his career are Alex Ferguson (2011-2013) and Carlo Ancelotti (2014-2020).

West Ham United

The Hammers have lost four of their past seven away league fixtures, as many as they had in their previous 20.

West Ham have scored 42 league goals so far, their most after 24 matches of a top-flight season since a similar tally in 1982-83.

Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals in 24 games this season, one more than he managed in 38 appearances last season.

Michail Antonio has scored four goals in his past five Premier League appearances against Leicester.

